WWE 2K25 Releases Critical Patch 1.03 for Early Access Players

WWE 2K25 will officially release next week, but early access through the Bloodline and Deadman editions of the game is now fully live. That’s important because the new 1.03 patch for 2K25 is pretty critical, especially if you’ve been trying to play online multiplayer and online-focused modes like The Island. There were several issues with connecting to The Island after early access began, but those have seemingly been remedied by the newest patch, and you can get full details of the patch below.

The focus of the patch is online play and connectivity, but there are also several improvements and fixes to MyFACTION, the Creation Suite, and Universe mode. Those include general fixes as well as specific fixes like Superstars not going over the 100 OVR threshold in MyRISE and custom weapons not showing up in Universe. You can find the full patch notes below.

General

Stability and performance improvements to Online play

Stability improvements to Creation Suite

Stability and performance improvements to MyFACTON

Stability and performance improvements to The Island (XBX/PS5)

Addressed reported concerns with accepting invites from other players

MyRISE

Addressed reported concerns of unresponsive AI in Live Events

Addressed reported concerns of Superstars going over the 100 OVR threshold

Community Creations

Addressed reported concerns of unresponsive facial regions when using Face Photo

Addressed reported concerns of rules being overwritten within custom matches

MyFACTION

Addressed reported concerns of pin and submission preferences overwriting the MyFACTION default options for associated mini-games

Addressed reported concerns of match durations not being logged properly

Universe

Addressed reported concerns of custom weapons not being available in Universe

Addressed reported concerns of Superstar information not being saved when leaving Universe

Addressed reported concerns of duplicated Superstar portraits showing up in the Pause menu

