Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass Update Teases Adorable New Feature & Confirms 2 New Pokemon

One of the most exciting reveals at the recent Nintendo Direct was the upcoming Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass. This paid DLC will bring new content to the Pokemon life sim in three waves, with Part 1 set to release in August 2026. Many fans, myself included, are already putting together wishlists of new features and Pokemon for the game. As retailers begin sharing early promotional images for the expansion pass, new artwork appears to confirm several new Pokemon and one feature for the game’s DLC.

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On June 16th, a brand-new artwork for the Expansion Pass emerged, as confirmed by Serebii. This image shows Ditto using its new Dive move, which will arrive in a free update alongside Part 1 of the DLC. That’s nothing new, but the Pokemon its swimming alongside certainly are. And the second panel might confirm at least one new feature headed to the game with Part 2 of the DLC, as well.

Pokemon Accessories Likely Confirmed for Pokemon Pokopia DLC Alongside New Pokemon

Courtesy of Game Freak

The new promo artwork looks to highlight the Bubbly Basin DLC on its left side. This image features 2 Water-type Pokemon that will almost certainly be added to the game when this first expansion arrives. The first is Gen 7 Water-type starter Popplio, which has previously appeared in promotional screenshots for the Expansion Pass. So, that one isn’t really too much of a surprise.

But the second Pokemon swimming with Ditto is the newly confirmed Manaphy. This is an especially exciting choice, as the Water-type Pokemon has rarely reappeared outside of special events since it was first added back in Gen 4. Even then, it was a special egg hatch only available via transfer from Pokemon Ranger. So, it will be pretty exciting to see Manaphy in the wild in Pokopia. That said, its presence in this promotional art could also be a hint about some sort of egg hatching mechanic coming to Pokopia in the expansion, too.

On the right side, it looks like Pokopia is already promoting part 2 of the Expansion Pass, which is set to release later this year. That artwork shows off peculiar Pokemon Peakychu, who was added in the base game. However, it is also wearing a set of wings and a headband that definitely aren’t in Pokopia yet. The other brand-new Pokemon this art looks to confirm, Snubble, is also wearing accessories.

Courtesy of Game Freak

From the looks of it, Pkoemon Pokopia plans to add a system for dressing up our Pokeon Pals in special costumes. This feels like such a natural fit for the game that I almost can’t believe it wasn’t in the base game. Given that Part 2 is already confirmed to not add a new area, it seems like this new feature may be the highlight for the expansion. Perhaps it’ll come with some sort of Pokemon contest feature, too?

We’ll get a better sense of what’s included in the Bubbly Basin DLC when it arrives in August. Part 2 and Part 3 don’t yet have specific release windows, but are expected in late 2026 and early 2027. The full Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass is available for pre-order now for $34.99 USD.

Are you excited to see these Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon Pokopia? Who’s still on your wishlist? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!