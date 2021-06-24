WWE Undefeated Reveals First Look at Eddie Guerrero Trailer (Exclusive)

✖

WWE Undefeated continues to add new legendary WWE superstars like Macho Man Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, and Edge to the mix as well as current superstars like Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins. Now they're adding one of the most charismatic superstars ever to the game in Latino Heat himself, Eddie Guerrero. Eddie will become a playable character in WWE Undefeated this Friday, and to get you hyped for him joining the roster we've got your exclusive first look at a brand new trailer showing what the fan-favorite can do in the ring.

First, we see Eddie charge into Roman Reigns, and then after slamming him against the wall he hits him with three more shoulder charges. We then see Eddie hit the Three Amigos on Rey Mysterio, Reigns, and Keith Lee.

(Photo: nWay)

The trailer closes out the only way it can, with Eddie's signature top-rope Frog Splash, and after leaping into the air he comes down on poor AJ Styles like a comet, hitting the Frog Splash with a red aura effect around it.

You can watch Edge in action in the trailer above, and players can add him to their roster starting this Friday! You can also check out his stylish poster and a new screenshot from the game above and below.

(Photo: nWay)

For those unfamiliar, WWE Undefeated is a new mobile game that features superstars going head to head on iOS and Android, and is available now. Gameplay blends moment-to-moment action with strategic elements that push you to know your chosen superstar's abilities, and the roster has grown to include Reigns, McIntyre, Undertaker, The Rock, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Stone Cold, Triple H, Strowman, Andre, Macho Man, and now Edge, and more superstars are coming soon.

You can find the official description for the game below.

"Play the first real-time head-to-head WWE game on your phone. Designed from the ground up for mobile, WWE Undefeated presents quick-session matches that blend fast arcade-style action with strategic depth of a collectible card game. Collect and upgrade wrestling move cards to build up your WWE Superstar’s arsenal to dominate your opponents. Experience over-the-top action with outrageous attacks, exaggerated poses, and unbelievable moves. Connect with a stable to share wrestling moves and strategies. Show the world what you’ve got on your quest for the WWE Championship."

What do you think of Eddie Guerrero? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things gaming and WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!