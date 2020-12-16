WWE Undefeated V1.1 Patch Notes Revealed

WWE Undefeated is out and in players' hands, and a new patch brings a host of fixes and tweaks to the game as well as one of the most recognizable superstars in WWE. Patch V1.1 is out now for all devices, and first and foremost brings John Cena to the game's roster to battle it out with stars like Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, and The Rock. Undefeated also brings 5 new moves to the gameplay including an Irish Whip, a Big Swing, a Fireman Carry Combo, and more. Other new additions include two new types of boxes, Free Boxes and Battle Boxes, which are available at login and after battles, and that's in addition to a number of bug fixes regarding characters and certain gameplay scenarios.

You can find the full list of updates to the game below, and if you want to see Cena in action you can check that out below as well.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented The Fiend from getting up off of the ground in certain situations.

Fixed a bug that allowed an opponent in the “sliding knockdown” state to be hit by attacks that don’t target the ground.

Fixed a bug in the Kevin Owens vs Undertaker matchup that prevented Undertaker from reviving in certain situations.

Fixed a bug with Roman Reign’s Style where his damage boost wouldn’t reset after taking damage in certain situations.

Fixed a bug that allowed Nakamura to combo opponents after his counter as if they were standing.

Fixed a bug that caused Adam Cole to gain hype gauge from hitting with his finisher.

Fixed an issue that prevented supers from being invulnerable on the 1st frame.

Fixed an error listing Otis’ Style as 25% when it was actually 15%.

Superstars

John Cena

John Cena is joining WWE Undefeated on Friday, 12/18! He’s a Legendary League 6 Superstar that has a great way to reset the opponent to center stage with a Running One-Handed Bulldog, as well as Five Knuckle Shuffle, a strong ground-targeting attack. With this powerful combination, he’s always got a chance to come back from any tough situation.

His Style, Never Give Up, is great for big comebacks! When his Stamina is 40% or less, his Special Moves will cost 2 less Energy. Use this to finish any knockdown combo you can with Five Knuckle Shuffle.

John Cena makes his entrance in #WWEUndefeated this Friday! Until then, check out our patch notes: https://t.co/jPHntS54vW pic.twitter.com/iZ2uU8X8I9 — WWE Undefeated (@WWEUndefeated) December 15, 2020

Moves

5 new moves are being added to the game. Have fun customizing your decks to take advantage of these awesome new moves!

Irish Whip - League 3 Counter that switches sides with the opponent

Revenge Punch - League 4 Counter that knocks the opponent down

Big Swing - League 5 Grapple that throws the opponent away, best used close to the wall

Running Knee Bash - League 7 Grapple that runs forward before knocking the opponent away

Fireman Carry Combo - League 4 Series of Strikes that knock the opponent to the ground

Features

Free Boxes

The Free Boxes are a new type of box in WWE Undefeated! You can find them at the top of the Missions screen. There’ll be 3 boxes for you to collect. To open all 3, you have to start in order. When you open the first one, a timer will begin. After that timer completes, you can open the next, until you’ve opened all 3 free boxes! Make sure you log in every day to get free rewards!

Battle Box

The Battle Box is another new type of box that rewards you for doing well in your matches! Each time you Pin an opponent, you’ll make some progress to opening the Battle Box. When you’ve gotten 10 Pins, you can open this box for some awesome rewards! After it opens, a timer will start until the next day, when you can start working to open it again.

Balance Adjustments

Body Slam was granted a bit of extra forward momentum to give it more range. This was done to further differentiate it from German Suplex, the other 3 cost grapple move.

Adam Cole’s Star of the Show buff to damage and energy regen was reduced from 10% to 8%. This was done to compensate for the conditions for its activation, which has the side effect of increasing the damage of his super as well.

WWE Undefeated is currently available on both iOS and Android devices.

