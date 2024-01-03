Wyrmspan, a Wingspan Spinoff Involving Dragons, Announced

Stonemaier Games has announced a new Wingspan spinoff featuring mythical creatures. Today, Stonemaier Games announced Wyrmspan, a new game built off the Wingspan game engine but featuring dragons. In this standalone game, players will attempt to entice dragons to make their home in one of three habitats, excavating new spaces for them to live and attempting to sync powerful dragon abilities. The game was designed by Connie Vogelmann and features the art of Clémentine Campardou. A teaser trailer for the game can be seen below:

Although the game uses Wingspan mechanics as its foundation, Wyrmspan is a standalone game that isn't compatible with Wingspan. Among the game's unique nuances, players earn repute with a Dragon's Guild over the course of the game to earn additional benefits and abilities.

Originally designed by Elizabeth Hargrave, Wingspan is one of the most popular board games of the modern era. The original board game features players attempting to entice birds to roost at individual sanctuaries, which in turn grant the player's additional abilities and access to more birds as the game progresses through its set rounds. The game has drawn mainstream attention due to its gorgeous bird artwork and use of bird facts through the game, with several expansions focused on different continents released. As of 2022, Wingspan had sold over 1.4 million copies and could be found both in game stores and mainstream retailers like Target and Barnes & Noble. A digital version has also been released for Steam, mobile, and the Nintendo Switch.

Wyrmspan will be available on Stonemaier's site on January 31st, followed by a worldwide retail release in late March. More details about the game will be released through the newly launched "World of Wingspan" newsletter, which can be signed up on Stonemaier's website.