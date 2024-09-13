Another Wave of Xbox 360 Backward Compatibility Games May Be Coming Soon

An Xbox 360 game from yesteryear -- or more specifically, 2010 -- returned to sale this week after being previously delisted. To date, the Xbox 360 is by far Xbox's most popular console, and the only Xbox console to go toe-to-toe with its PlayStation counterpart, in this case the PS3, in terms of sales. As a result, there is a lot of nostalgia for the console among the Xbox player base. And of course this applies to Xbox 360 games as well. Suffice to say, Xbox fans are ecstatic to see a game from this era seemingly about to make a grand return.

The game in question is Singularity, a 2010 PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 game released by developer Raven Software and publisher Activision. The former, an Activision studio, now helms Call of Duty: Warzone while the latter is obviously now owned by Xbox, which makes this all the more interesting.

The game isn't totally back though. Right now, the Xbox store only lists a PC version for sale, which isn't that notable given the game is on Steam already. The listing is new, brand new, but not that consequential. However, this development suggests there are more plans with the game, which include, at the very least, bringing it back to Xbox consoles via backward compatibility. This hasn't been confirmed, but it is unclear why this wouldn't be the intention.

It would be very random to restore the PC version of the game on the Microsoft Store and just leave it at that, especially knowing what reaction it will get from fans. It's not like this is going to move lots of copies and make lots of money for Microsoft, as the PC version is on Steam and has been for a while.

Not only does it appear Singularity is going to be revived on Xbox consoles via Xbox 360 backward compatibility, but this may point to a larger initiative to revive the parts of the Activision back catalog that has been lost to time. Again, this is just speculation.

For those completely unfamiliar with the game, Singularity was a standalone release that earned a 76 on Metacritic at the time. This and the lack of commercial success meant it never got a sequel. And it probably never will, But it is a bit of a cult-classic, and surely popular enough to revive via the backward compatibility program, which by and large has come to a halt in recent times.