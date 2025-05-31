5 Xbox 360 Games That Deserve a Remake

I always stuck to the PlayStation growing up, basically ignoring the Xbox, which resulted in me missing out on Halo and Gears of War in my adolescence. I always preferred the exclusive games on offer on PlayStation and was biased because I grew up playing PS1 and PS2 games. It wasn’t until I saw the cover of Mass Effect 2 on a magazine that I desperately wanted an Xbox 360, with this sci-fi adventure being my favorite RPG to this day. But Xbox gave me something the PlayStation didn’t: the very best of couch co-op and stellar single-player experiences that made me feel like a proper gamer.

So, here are five Xbox 360 games I’d love a remake of, and you never know, my wish may actually come true. Of course, your list might look very different from mine, but this is based on what I played the most from 2010 to 2013.

1) Batman: Arkham City

Arkham City was already a fantastic game, but imagine it remade with modern graphics, getting the treatment Marvel Spider-Man did? I’m sold. Modernized graphics with improved gameplay, specifically with its combat, would make this remake an easy sale. Xbox 360 and PS3 games often had restrictive open-world designs that only looked good from far away. I’d love to see a more realistic and detailed interpretation of Gotham City, rather than assets that blur into one, resembling older consoles. The feel of the city was spot on, however, having the signature grungier aesthetic compared to the Marvel universe, but this has made it look more flat over the years.

There’s nothing inherently bad about the combat, it’s just rather outdated now, feeling more janky when compared to the fluidity and flawless action of Ghost of Tsushima or Spider-Man. Enemies were slow and it was often more like a beat ’em up game than an actual challenge. However, Arkham City excelled in offering variety in how you can complete levels, mixing stealth with all-out action, giving the player complete freedom in how they wanted to play.

2) Binary Domain

When creating this list, Binary Domain suddenly hit me, an Xbox exclusive I’d long forgotten about as I only played it once. Now, reminiscing about it, I fondly remember how good the graphics looked and how intricate the story was. This was no ordinary third-person shooter as it delved into some topics that feel more and more relevant in this modern age. A futuristic setting much like Bladerunner, Binary Domain looked at androids passing as humans and given fake memories that they believe they’re human too. It is the shooter equivalent of Detroit: Become Human, and we all know how loved that game is.

Binary Domain had an interesting concept and very engaging gameplay that meant any shooter fan could easily pick up and enjoy. The content plays much like a film and includes a morality system where you can make decisions and alter the game, giving you different cutscenes depending on your choices. This obviously increased its replayability and there weren’t many shooters doing this when it released. Binary Domain was highly unique and criminally underrated. Because of this, I’d love a remake much like Silent Hill 2 got, so the masses can experience this interesting story for themselves if they never played the original.

3) Bully

Who doesn’t love Rockstar’s Bully? It is an iconic game that doesn’t take itself seriously. I’m not a huge fan of open-world type games with seemingly endless optional side quests, but Rockstar always gives autonomy in a way that’s exciting and fresh, without ever getting repetitive. There was so much to enjoy in Bully‘s somewhat limited setting when compared to Grand Theft Auto. It perfectly captured that feeling of being a rebellious kid with the world as their oyster. Much like TimeSplitters and Saints Row, Bully is one of those games that may “offend” the modern audience. But it cannot be changed, for it would lose what made it so special.

Why Bully deserves a remake is because everyone should get to experience this highly entertaining game that is not bound to a specific genre or playstyle. It’s just a fun game that lets you do whatever you want. It deserves a modern take on its gameplay and graphics, but keeping the foundation that made Bully such a great experience when it first came out. A Bully remake is something fans and players who’ve never played this game deserve and may be one Rockstar is already looking into for either a remake or long-awaited sequel. We can only hope.

4) Deadly Premonition

Ah, Deadly Premonition, there’s nothing quite like it. If Heavy Rain were set in Persona, you’d get Deadly Premonition. Mixing the cheesy dialogue of Yakuza and Resident Evil with a heavy plot, masked by completely broken visuals and gameplay, Deadly Premonition‘s bizarreness cannot be put into words. This game came out in a time when unforgettably odd games like Siren: Blood Curse were released, and weirdest of all is how Deadly Premonition and Heavy Rain were released on the same day. But if you ever wondered what Heavy Rain would look like on acid, it’s this.

With graphics that now feel like a throwback to classic Japanese video games, Deadly Premonition has always been a difficult game to enjoy. The controls make OG Resident Evil 4 feel spectacular, which only heightened the frustration as you had to watch the jankiest, worst visuals imaginable and ask yourself: “Why am I still playing?” But the story, characters, and fever dream dialogue are the reasons to keep going. A remake would surely bring this game into the spotlight it deserves, rather than be thought of as a terrible masterpiece. It is the ultimate love it or hate it experience, being the cult classic of video games.

5) Halo 3

While a Halo: Combat Evolved remake is reportedly being made, the third game was a masterclass in creating a beloved shooter with a strong online presence. The very best of the best multiplayer had to offer in the noughties and early 2010s, Halo 3 had everything you could need from an FPS game. Similar to TimeSplitters, Halo fans could enjoy a great campaign and endless replayability from multiplayer and custom matches. The fun of the sandbox would vanish for many years until Garry’s Mod skyrocketed in popularity on YouTube.

Halo 3 included giant environments, but these are rather outdated now, being mostly flat surfaces with little realism when compared to the hyper-realistic graphics we can get on the Xbox Series X/S. Imagine the various biomes Halo 3 would have to offer with updated graphics. Although the campaign is on the shorter side, there is so much to experience in multiplayer that it can easily keep you busy for many months. As much as I still love the weapon variety in this game, I feel the AI could use a huge update, but this doesn’t matter so much if you’re hopping on purely for the online experience. We just don’t have a modern sandbox shooter that resembles the pure action-packed entertainment of Halo or Unreal Tournament.