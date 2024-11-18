Some of the Best Xbox 360 Games Only $3 for Limited Time

Some of the best Xbox 360 games ever released can now be bought as a bundle that renders each game $3 apiece on both the Microsoft Store and GameStop. The trilogy of nostalgic games in question usually run at $49.99, but right now are only $9.99 thanks to a massive 80 percent discount. This means each game within is $3.33 apop. And when you consider two of these games rank among the greatest games of all time, this is a steal of a deal.

More than this, this deal is actually for the Xbox One remaster of the three Xbox 360 games. There are no native Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of this remaster, however, it is playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

How long the deal is set to be available on GameStop, the retailer does not disclose. However, the deal is only available on the Microsoft Store until December 3. After this, the listing will revert back to the normal $49.99 asking price.

As for the trilogy in question, it is none other than the BioShock trilogy, comprised of BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. The first game debuted back in 2007 via 2K Boston and the mind of BioShock creator, Ken Levine. Upon release, it was actually an Xbox 360 console exclusive and earned a 96 on Metacritic. As evident by this score, it is widely considered one of the best games of all time.

It was followed up by a sequel in 2010, BioShock 2. Oddly enough, it was not made by the same team, but was rather made by 2K Marin. While a low point for the series though, it was still a great game as evident by its 88 on Metacritic.

The series then wrapped in 2013 when the original team returned with a new release, BioShock Infinite, which earned a 94 at release. It is not held as highly as the first game, but it is sometimes thrown around as one of the greatest games of all time.

“Experience the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection,” reads an official description of the BioShock Collection, which itself released back in 2016. “Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all single-player add-on content. Fight for your life and outsmart your enemies, be it deep beneath the waves or high above the clouds.”

