PSA: Xbox 360 Games Available For Only One More Day on Xbox Store

Today is the final day that Xbox 360 games can be purchased digitally on the Xbox store. Nearly one year ago, Microsoft announced that it would remove all Xbox 360 titles from the Xbox store. While games that were purchased before this closure would remain accessible in perpetuity, Microsoft would instead be removing the entire Xbox 360 catalog from its marketplace. Now, the time has finally arrived for this move to transpire, which means that you don’t have long to make some last-minute purchases.

As of tomorrow, July 29th, the Xbox 360 section of the Microsoft Store will shut down for good. At the time of this writing, Microsoft hasn’t announced exactly when this transition will take place. The earliest instance in which the Xbox 360 Store could shutter would be 5:00pm PT today, which would be July 29th for those in the Eastern Hemisphere. Instead, though, Microsoft could shut the storefront down on a region-by-region basis, meaning its eventual closure would depend on where you live.

The good news about this upcoming closure is that the majority of Xbox 360 games available to purchase digitally are on sale at the moment. Leading up to this shutdown, Microsoft has been drastically slashing the prices of most Xbox 360 titles to encourage Xbox users to buy what they want. As a result, you should be able to snag what you want from the store for relatively cheap before it ends.

It’s also worth noting that a large number of physical games from the Xbox 360 will remain forward-compatible across Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles. As such, any physical Xbox 360 titles that you might already own should work perfectly fine on modern Xbox hardware. That being said, the prices of physical Xbox 360 games might spike in the weeks and months ahead as a result of this digital storefront shutdown, so keep this in mind if you don’t already own hard copies of certain titles.

