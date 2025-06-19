One of the Great Xbox 360 and PS3 Games Available for Free

One of the great and nostalgic PS3 and Xbox 360 games is now available for free via Prime Gaming for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. That said, while the game is a PS3 and Xbox 360-era game, it is obviously not been made free on these platforms, but rather is free via PC, and more specifically, via GOG. Those interested, meanwhile, have until August 18, 2025 to claim the free download.

The game in question is none other than Saints Row 2, a fan-favorite from this generation of gaming released by Volition and THQ back in 2008. Upon release, the game sold millions of copies and earn Metacritic scores in the 80s. And as any Saints Row fan will know, it is widely considered the best and favorite installment in the series, before the series dipped more into the wacky at the cost of parodying gang culture. Meanwhile, those who have specifically played it, will know it has one of the great video game soundtracks.

“Saints Row 2 brings true freedom to open-world gaming,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Players can play as who they want, how they want, and with whomever they want in this sequel to the much acclaimed and tremendously successful Saints Row. Set years after the original, the player finds himself in a Stilwater both familiar and strange and challenged with bringing the Saints back as the rightful kings of Stilwater and bringing vengeance to those who wronged him.”

Unfortunately, there isn’t really any great way to play Saints Row 2 on modern PlayStation hardware. Meanwhile, those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S can access it via backward compatibility. And of course, on PC it is easily accessible via GOG, Steam, and more. As for the future series, there doens’t appear to be any with the studio behind it, Volition, recently shuttered. Thankfully, they gave the world plenty of Saints Row before being shut down.

As always with Prime Gaming, while an Amazon Prime subscription is required to access this free download, it is not required to retain access to said free download, unlike Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus, and other similar, but different offers.