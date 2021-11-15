Xbox Adds More Than 70 New Backward-Compatible Games

As part of its 20th-anniversary event today, Xbox announced that over 70 new Xbox 360 and original Xbox games have been added to the backward compatibility library for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, 11 of those new titles have FPS Boost enabled with 26 from the existing library getting FPS Boost as well. All of them support Auto HDR and several will see a significant resolution increase. While this is very exciting news, there is also a catch: it’s the last batch being added to the backward compatibility library.

“While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints,” states Peggy Lo, Compatibility Program Lead, Xbox, in the Xbox Wire post announcing the new and final additions. “Thank you for being part of this journey with us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/XboxWire/status/1460311534966562820

Here is the full list of 76 new backward-compatible Xbox video games:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

As noted above, over 70 new backward-compatible titles from the Xbox 360 and original Xbox have been added to the library for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This marks the final addition to the library. You can check out out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general right here.

What do you think about the new titles added to Xbox’s backwards compatibility list? Are you looking forward to playing any of them? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!