Xbox Boss Shows Praise For Sea of Thieves, Teases Update For Crackdown 3

Ever since its release last week, Rare’s Sea of Thieves has left many a gamer divided. Some find it to be an open world filled with pirating adventures to be discovered, while others feel that it doesn’t have nearly the amount of depth that’s expected for a full priced game. It just really depends on what you’re trying to get out of the experience, it seems.

But one person that has boasted about how great the game can be is Xbox head Phil Spencer, who took to Twitter to speak with a few fans about the game, as well as what he enjoys about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, this may not be an uncommon practice, since Xbox folks are usually quick to defend their Xbox exclusive games. But Spencer does bring up some great points.

First, he praised a fan who was simply having a “good time” with the game, as you can see in the tweet below. But he also hinted that there was more content to come.

Great to hear. Really amazing to see how many people are playing, posting, streaming etc. Team has plan to continue to make progress with SoT, very committed to this IP and it’s growth. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 23, 2018

Next, a fellow player suggested players “hang in there” to get the most out of Sea of Thieves, to which Spencer noted that not every game is for everyone. But he also praised Rare’s vision.

Thanks. Not every game is for everyone, really proud of Rare, had a vision for next big IP, building inviting world with great social mechanics and strong plan to support the game for a long time. And the response is amazing, thanks for playing. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 23, 2018

And he also talked with a fan about accessibility and building a game that players can truly enjoy.

It’s about building a high quality accessible game that’s inviting to millions. Ensuring we’ve done all the work with our systems for strong post-launch support with a real plan for that. I think Rare has done that and players are responding. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 23, 2018

But then he shifted gears, when another fan inquired about an update revolving around Crackdown 3, a game that was supposed to release on Xbox One and Windows 10 last November, but has since been delayed to a yet unspecified release date this year. He didn’t have much to say, but there’s some information coming soon.

We have a plan and team is locked in on their date. We will talk about it more upcoming but wait won’t be too long. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 23, 2018

More than likely, we’ll hear something about E3, but you never know.

You can check out Sea of Thieves now for Xbox One and Windows 10. If you need help getting started, be sure to refer to our guide!

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the details!)