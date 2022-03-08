Xbox Cloud Gaming Will Add Mouse and Keyboard Support

Xbox Cloud Gaming recently added Microsoft Flight Simulator, allowing players to stream it, as opposed to downloading it. Given the game’s hefty size, it’s a very welcome option, but only for players that want to use a controller or touchscreen. Soon, however, an option for keyboard and mouse will be made available! That news was revealed by Microsoft Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann during a developer Q&A held on Twitch. Unfortunately, Neumann could not give a specific timeframe for the feature, as the game already supports the control option. Instead, it comes down to Xbox’s platform team.

“The next step for us is mouse [and] keyboard,” Neumann said during the Q&A. “This isplatform-level support, so it has nothing to do with us. Obviously,mouse and keyboard works for our sim. So the platform team is working onthis. I know I can’t give a date because it’s the platform team. Idon’t know their dates, but it’s coming.”

Now that Neumann has confirmed the feature, it will be interesting to see when keyboard and mouse support comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming. A lot of subscribers would love to see the feature implemented, but Xbox has been quiet on the subject thus far. Presumably, the company will make an announcement on Xbox Wire outlining specifics when they are available. It also seems likely that the feature will be supported by any game that already offers mouse and keyboard support, but outside of Microsoft Flight Simulator, it’s impossible to say for certain.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is offered as part of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, allowing users to stream games on a number of different devices. Xbox has also added cloud versions of games like Microsoft Flight Simulator as a way to make them playable on systems they wouldn’t be otherwise, including Xbox Series S and Xbox One. The growth of Xbox Cloud Gaming has been very interesting to watch over the last few years, and it looks like Microsoft is still finding new ways to make it more appealing!

[H/T: Eurogamer]