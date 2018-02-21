Xbox Deals With Gold Offers BioShock: The Collection, Injustice 2, and More for a Steal

Another week, another chance to save big on those titles you’ve been eying for awhile now on Xbox. For those with the Xbox Live membership, this week’s deals are available including full games, add-ons, and more for both Xbox One and Xbox 360.

With Injustice 2 adding the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the roster today, it’s a great timef or the DC-centric fighter to be on sale. Destiny 2, BioShock: The Collection, and tons more are all available for for a much better rate. We’ll split this list up between the Xbox One and Xbox 360 for convenience but keep in mind that many of the 360 deals are backwards compatible, which means you can play them on this generation’s console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s get started!

Xbox One Deals A – M

AeternoBlade* Xbox One Game 33% off

Akuatica: Turtle Racing Xbox One Game 35% off

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend Xbox One Game 50% off

Battleborn Xbox One Game 75% 2K off

Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 75% off

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 67% 2K off

BLAZBLUE CHRONOPHANTASMA EXTEND Xbox One Game 50% off

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 67% 2K off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition* Xbox One Game 35% off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe* Xbox One Game 25% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered* Xbox One Game 25% off

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe* Xbox One X Enhanced 15% off

Call of Duty: WWII* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% off

Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One Game 80% off

Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 50% Soff

Coffin Dodgers Xbox One Game 50% off

Commander Cherry for Kinect Xbox One Game 60% off

Conga Master Xbox One Game 50% off

Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% off

Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle* Xbox One X Enhanced 30% off

Destiny 2* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% off

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 35% off

DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires Xbox One Game 50% off

EA Family Bundle* Xbox One Game 60% off

Evolve Xbox One Game 75% off

Evolve Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 75% off

Evolve Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% off

Firewatch Xbox One Game 60% off

FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity* Xbox One Game 70% off

Four Sided Fantasy Xbox One Game 50% off

Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% off

Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghost Add-On 33% off

God of Light: Remastered* Xbox Play Anywhere 30% off

Gone Home: Console Edition Xbox One Game 75% off

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride Xbox One Game 60% off

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 70% off

Heart&Slash Xbox One Game 40% off

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% off

Human Fall Flat Xbox One Game 50% off

Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 30% off

Injustice 2* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% off

INVERSUS Deluxe Xbox One Game 50% off

It’s Quiz Time Xbox One Game 33% off

JYDGE* Xbox One Game 40% off

Late Shift Xbox One Game 40% off

Lethal League Xbox One Game 33% off

Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery Xbox One Game 40% off

Lovely Planet Xbox One Game 50% off

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Xbox One Game 50% off

Mafia III Xbox One X Enhanced 60% off

Mafia III Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% off

Manual Samuel Xbox One Game 67% off

McDROID* Xbox One Game 75% Doff

Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% off

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 40% off

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 33% Soff

Xbox One Deals N – Z

NASCAR Heat 2* Xbox One Game 30%

NBA 2K18 Xbox One X Enhanced 35%

NBA 2K18 200,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 25%

NBA 2K18 450,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 30%

NBA 2K18 75,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 20%

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50%

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold Xbox One X Enhanced 45%

NUMANTIA Xbox One Game 35%

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 75%

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Pack Add-On 75%

One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 75%

Outcast – Second Contact* Xbox One Game 40%

Overcooked Xbox One Game 67%

Pang Adventures Xbox One Game 50%

Paranautical Activity * Xbox One Game 70%

Pool Nation FX Xbox One Game 67%

Rainbow Six Siege: CASTLE FOOTBALL HELMET Add-On 40%

Reagan Gorbachev Xbox One Game 75%

Refunct Xbox One Game 50%

Rocket League Xbox One Game 40%

Rocket League – Aftershock Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Esper Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Marauder Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Masamune Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Proteus Add-On 40%

Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Triton Add-On 40%

Rocket League – Vulcan Add-On 40%

Roundabout Xbox One Game 75%

RUGBY 18* Xbox One X Enhanced 50%

Snooker Nation Championship Game Preview Xbox One Game 67%

Spellspire Xbox One Game 60%

Stranger of Sword City Xbox One Game 75%

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness* Xbox One Game 75%

Styx: Shards of Darkness* Xbox One Game 75%

Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 60%

Super Hydorah Xbox One Game 33%

The Fall Bundle Xbox One Game 35%

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 Xbox One Game 33%

The Little Acre Xbox One Game 67%

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One Game 33%

The Solus Projects* Xbox One Game 70%

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost War Pass Add-On 33%

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road Add-On 33%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition Xbox One Game 30%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition Xbox One Game 30%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ash Watch_Dogs Set Add-On 50%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Bandit Football Helmet Add-On 40%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Castle Blood Dragon Add-On 50%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Frost Division set Add-On 50%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Fuze Ghost Recon set Add-On 50%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Kapkan’s Assassin’s Creed Set Add-On 50%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: ROOK THE CREW SET Add-On 50%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Smoke Bushido Set Add-On 50%

Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 50%

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION Survival Add-On 50%

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION Underground Add-On 50%

TurnOn Xbox One Game 80%

Unit 4: Couch Attack Bundle Xbox One Game 50%

Watch Dogs 2 Human Conditions Add-On 50%

Watch Dogs2 – No Compromise Add-On 50%

WRC 5 eSports Edition* Xbox One Game 80%

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 70%

WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One X Enhanced 50%

WWE 2K18 Xbox One X Enhanced 50%

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50%

XCOM 2 Xbox One Game 67%

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67%

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 35%

Xbox 360 Deals A – L

Alien Breed 2: Assault* Arcade 75%

Alien Breed 3: Descent* Arcade 75%

BioShock Backward Compatible 60%

BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 60%

BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70%

Blue Dragon* Backward Compatible 50%

Borderlands Backward Compatible 60%

Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60%

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 70%

Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga* Games On Demand 75%

Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires* Games On Demand 80%

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires* Games On Demand 75%

Dynasty Warriors 6* Games On Demand 75%

Dynasty Warriors 7* Games On Demand 75%

Dynasty Warriors 8* Games On Demand 50%

Final Exam* Arcade 75%

Xbox 360 Deals M – Z

Mafia II Games On Demand 75%

MEGA MAN 10* Backward Compatible 60%

MEGA MAN 9* Backward Compatible 60%

NBA 2K18 Games On Demand 60%

Prey Games On Demand 80%

RAW – Realms of Ancient War* Arcade 75%

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Backward Compatible 75%

Spec Ops: The Line Backward Compatible 80%

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Games On Demand 85%

The Darkness II Backward Compatible 80%

The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom Backward Compatible 80%

WWE 2K17 Games On Demand 75%

XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80%

The above deals will be available from now until February 19th for Xbox Gold members. Don’t have a membership yet? No worries, you can sign up for a free trial right here.

Happy gaming!

(via Major Nelson)