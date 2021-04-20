Xbox Announces Double Fine Documentary The Amnesia Fortnight Movie

✖

Xbox has announced The Amnesia Fortnight Movie, a new documentary centered around Psychonauts developer Double Fine Productions. A feature-length film, the documentary will focus on the company's annual Amnesia Fortnight, a two-week break where "anyone at the studio can pitch a game concept with a goal of turning those ideas into working prototypes." The break is meant to give the team a chance to recuperate and generate new ideas. During the documentary, viewers will get an inside look at the process in which the team generates new ideas and concepts. Produced by 2 Player Productions, the documentary will air Thursday, April 29th on YouTube.

A trailer for the documentary can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Our Amnesia Fortnight documentary will premiere LIVE April 29 right here: https://t.co/0SUHxYZnHK In the mean time, enjoy this high quality trailer! pic.twitter.com/vFEkPaCb3M — TimOfLegend (@TimOfLegend) April 16, 2021

The concept of the Amnesia Fortnight has been part of the company's culture for years. Essentially, employees are encouraged to forget their current assignments and focus exclusively on bringing new ideas to the table. The concept has resulted in several successes for the company, including Costume Quest, Stacking, Sesame Street: Once Upon a Monster, and more. Eventually, the developer began allowing fans to vote in Amnesia Fortnight events, giving them the chance to participate in picking the best ideas to bring to market. The documentary was filmed during the Amnesia Fortnight that took place in 2019.

A lot of effort goes into video game development, and gamers rarely get to see a lot of what happens behind the scenes. The Amnesia Fortnight Movie should give viewers a better glimpse at how Double Fine operates, and the efforts that go into making each game. The Amnesia Fortnight has become a big part of Double Fine's culture, and it will be interesting to get a glimpse at the impact it has on those at the company.

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of Double Fine Productions. To celebrate the occasion, the company is releasing a book celebrating the history of Double Fine. Two versions of the book will be offered, and pre-orders are available right now. Readers can find out more right here.

Do you plan on watching The Amnesia Fortnight Movie? Are you a fan of Double Fine Productions? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!