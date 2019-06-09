How to Watch Xbox’s E3 Conference

Microsoft’s big Xbox showcase at E3 isn’t far away now with the show scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. PT on Sunday. We’re expecting to see everything form new games to reveals for known titles and even a first look at the next generation of Xbox consoles during the presentation. Those attending the actual conference who got an invite to the showcase will have the best seat for all the reveals, but for everyone who’s not there, you can watch from home through a variety of platforms.

Two of the most common ways that people can watch the Xbox conference is through YouTube and Twitch, the former embedded below for when the show begins. You’ll also be able to watch it through Mixer and on Twitter, but as the trailer and reveals happen throughout the event, you’ll want to keep an eye on both YouTube and Twitter for the trailers and recaps of the announcements as tweets and videos are shared.

Considering how Sony isn’t attending E3 this year and Microsoft scooped up a ton of studios based on last year’s announcement, you can expect there to be plenty of third-party and first-party games shown off at the presentation. Companies like Bandai Namco and CD Projekt Red are expected to bring their games to the stage along with Microsoft’s own library of huge hits. Halo, Gears of War, and Forza are just a few of the first-party series that we’re either expecting or confirmed to be seeing. Microsoft has said in the past that it has a lot to show, so like last year’s E3, this one will probably be a rapid-fire barrage of game announcements and reveals.

No matter what happens with the games, you can expect there to be a considerable space devoted to showcasing the next generation of the Xbox family. Teasers have been building up to the event, so it’s all but confirmed that we’ll see Xbox Scarlett or whatever its final name is. It’s unclear what all this reveal will entail in terms of specifications, but considering how Sony has already showed its hand with the first details on the next PlayStation, you can expect Microsoft to have an answer for those specs.

Microsoft’s E3 showcase is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. PT on June 9th, so tune in through one of the way slinked above to catch all the reveals.