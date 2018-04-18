Xbox Officially Reveals E3 Details, Including Live Stream Information

Even though we already knew about Microsoft’s E3 plans a few weeks ago, the company made it clear that Sunday, June 10, is all about what it’s got to showcase. And today, it explained just what its briefing will be all about, as well as where fans can catch it in action.

The company sent out invites for its E3 Briefing this morning, confirming that it will take place on the 10th at 1 PM PDT. During that time, fans will be able to see what’s in store for the Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows 10, with a number of big reveals, including — hopefully — some new games that will get us excited.

Here’s the information straight from the publisher:

“It’s that time of the year again: E3 is less than two months away! That means now is the perfect time to share more of our plans for one of the gaming industry’s biggest annual events.

Here at Xbox, we’re hard at work getting ready for the big show. We’ll be kicking things off with our annual Xbox E3 2018 Briefing, which you can watch live beginning on Sunday, June 10 at 1 p.m. PDT. During the briefing, you’ll have a chance to check out everything from in-depth looks at previously-announced games to trailers for our unannounced titles coming in 2018 and beyond. You can watch the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing live beginning at 1 p.m. PDT on Sunday, June 10 on the official Xbox Mixer Channel or on the Mixer app for Xbox One and Windows 10.

This year, on Mixer, the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing will be offered in six languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish (LATAM), Portuguese (LATAM), and includes support for English Closed Captions. To select an alternate language, click the “cog” button within Mixer to view the available list. We’re excited for more fans all around the world to join in on the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing festivities.

You’ll also be able to catch a live stream of the briefing on other streaming services, which we’ll be announcing soon, as well as on the big screen at your local Microsoft Stores.“

On top of that, the company also talked about its plans for its Inside Xbox show. “This year will mark the first year that our hot new show, Inside Xbox, will be airing during E3. Inside Xbox: Live @ E3 will air Monday, June 11 at 3 p.m. PDT and will feature a livestream full of exclusive announcements, game demos, interviews, giveaways and more. We’ll also be streaming live on Mixer every day throughout E3 2018 starting from Tuesday, June 12 through Thursday, June 14, so keep an eye out for our full schedule coming soon.”

It also reminded fans about the Xbox FanFest, which will be taking place on June 10 and 11, promising gaming fun galore for the 400 lucky people in attendance.

We’ll keep you informed on what Microsoft reveals live from the event!