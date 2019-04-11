Xbox Boss Teases E3 Show Length, Shuts Down Absurd Rumor

With Sony Interactive Entertainment skipping E3 this year, all eyes are on Xbox and what it does for the show. In the past, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has teased he and his team are “going big.” In fact, Spencer has outright said the show will be bigger than it ever has been in the past. However, just because Xbox is planning to go big at E3 this year, doesn’t mean the show will be longer than it usually is.

Interacting with a fan on Twitter, Spencer confirmed that he and his team are aiming for a similar length to previous Xbox conferences, and in the process, shut down the absurd rumors that the showcase will be not three, not four, not five, not six, but seven hours long. Further, content — and quality content at that — will drive the show just like it did last year. In other words, no rambling or PR speak.

Yea, I like the length of our traditional show. Content will drive the length. Quality is the key. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 31, 2019

As you can see, Spencer doesn’t outright confirm the show will be in-line with the length of previous E3s, but he suggests that at the very least, it will be in the same ballpark. Interestingly, this perhaps suggests that the next-gen Xbox won’t be revealed during the show, or if it is, it will only be teased and announced, and not actually revealed and dived into. Because if the latter was the case, you’d assume it would make the show a lot longer, unless Xbox is planning on featuring way less games.

Whatever the case, it sounds like it’s going to be another solid E3 for Microsoft, and given that Sony is playing hooky this year, you’d hope Spencer and co. are planning on stepping to the plate with the intention to swing for the fences.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What will Xbox show off at E3 this year? Will it reveal its next-gen plans?

