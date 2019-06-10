The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Is up for Pre-Order

Yesterday, during their E3 2019 presentation, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which improves on the popular Elite Controller in pretty much every possible way. In fact, Microsoft was bold enough to tout it as “the world’s most advanced controller”.

Some of the highlight features include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks for faster firing, a wrap-around rubberized grip, up to 40 hours of battery life, and Bluetooth / USB-C support. Naturally, there are also a ton of customization options.

If you’re game, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $179.99 with a ship date slated for November 4th. Keep in mind that you won’t spend a dime on it until the controller ships, and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. The full list of features can be found below.

Making Elite Series 2 the world’s most advanced controller ever was our guiding light throughout the process. Compatible with Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and other platforms that support the Xbox controller family, the new controller includes over 30 new and improved features focused on what our fans care about most:

Unmatched performance. The Elite Series 2 builds upon learnings from the original Elite Controller and provides a cutting-edge gaming controller experience unlike anything else on the market today. A brand-new feature that comes with the Elite Series 2 is adjustable-tension thumbsticks. You can choose between three different resistance settings, including options to match the same thumbstick resistance as Xbox 360 or standard Xbox One controllers. The new controller also comes with an additional, shorter hair trigger lock setting where the trigger pull distance is shorter than ever, helping you fire faster. The controller now automatically recognizes adjustments to the hair trigger locks, so you won’t need to make changes in the Xbox Accessories app each time you change the trigger locks. Additionally, new wrap-around rubberized grips extend to the top of the controller for more control and comfort.

More ways to customize. The Elite Series 2 comes with new interchangeable thumbsticks and paddle shapes, so you can better tailor the controller to your gaming preferences. You can now save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and instantly switch between them and a default profile with the dedicated Profile button. New LED lights on the top of the controller indicate which profile is selected. The updated Xbox Accessories app* provides the Elite Series 2 with limitless customization for remapping buttons, triggers, bumpers, and paddles – this includes new features like remapping voice commands (‘record that’, ‘take a screenshot’ etc.) to buttons. You also get more choice in how you connect your Elite Series 2 to your devices, including Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C.

Designed for extended gameplay and durability. For the first time ever, we’ve included a built-in rechargeable battery with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge. Our long-life battery is designed to operate at its full capacity for years of use. The controller comes with a USB-C cable and charging dock, giving you multiple options for charging your controller. The Elite Series 2 is built to last with re-engineered components including the bumpers, thumbsticks, and grip material for improved resilience. We developed new firmware to automatically calibrate thumbsticks for improved dead zone control. There’s also a premium carrying case for added protection.

