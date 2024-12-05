Xbox Reveals Two Incredible Squid Game Controller Designs

The new season of Squid Game is set to be released on Netflix later this month, and Xbox is celebrating with a pair of new controllers based on the series. First up is the Pink Guard Instinct Pro Controller. Inspired by the Pink Guards from Squid Game, these sleek controllers feature a transparent pink coloration similar to the recent Cipher controller designs. The middle of the controller also features a look inspired by the Pink Guard’s black mask, with a white circle that surrounds four buttons in the center of the controller. The battery case also features symbols based on Squid Game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The good news is, the Pink Guard Instinct Pro Controller can be purchased, either through SCUF’s website, or through Best Buy Direct. The controller features all the typical extras fans have come to expect from SCUF’s officially licensed Xbox controllers, including remappable paddles, a profile switch button, interchangeable thumbsticks, and more. Those extras do come with a cost though, as the Squid Game Pink Guard Instinct Pro Controller costs $239.99.

The Pink Guard instinct pro xbox squid game controller

While the Pink Guard Pro Controller can be purchased by anyone, Xbox and SCUF have created something much more limited with the Game Over Controller. These controllers must be won, and there’s a special event being held in New York City where players will have the opportunity. The event will begin on December 16th at 9 a.m. at The Squid Game Experience at Manhattan Mall. Those who are selected to participate will take part in a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tournament. The goal is to “secure the most eliminations in a five-minute, free-for-all match.” Players can choose their platform, either PC, console, or handheld.

The game over Xbox Squid game controller

Not only can participants win a controller numbered between 1 and 456, but the Grand Prize also includes a six-foot-tall Young Hee gaming cabinet with both controllers, a Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8, an Xbox Series X console and Xbox Wireless Controller, a ROG Ally X, and a one-year subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It won’t be possible for everyone to make the trip to NYC, so Xbox will also be giving away Game Over controllers during a special Twitch stream on December 16th. A Young Hee gaming cabinet can also be won through a sweepstakes being held on X/Twitter.

RELATED: Xbox Game Pass December Lineup Features Indiana Jones, Crash Bandicoot, and More

The Squid Game collaboration with Xbox is part of a larger promotion that will see content based on the Netflix show added to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. At this time, details about the promotion are slim, but a collaboration between the games and Netflix series will be held sometime in the month of January. As of this writing, an official start date has not been revealed.

Are you interested in either of these Xbox controllers? Which of these controller designs do you prefer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!