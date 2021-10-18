Xbox Clarifies Strange Messaging That Seemingly Teased Fable Announcement

Yesterday afternoon, the official Xbox Game Studios Publishing account on Twitter seemed to tease that a new announcement would be coming about today that involved the Fable franchise. Specifically, the account mentioned Fable by name, leading a number of fans to believe that some major news involving the upcoming reboot from Playground Games could be emerging to start the week. Unfortunately, it seems that this tease in question was accidental on Xbox’s part and the brand has now tried to clarify the situation.

Taking to Twitter once again, the official Xbox Game Studios Publishing account told fans that some of its tweets referring to Fable had nothing to do with the upcoming reboot that is currently in development. Better yet, it was also said that Xbox as a whole wouldn’t have any major news to share today. “Sorry for any confusion! We don’t have any big game news tomorrow, or any info about Playground’s upcoming Fable game,” the account made clear. In turn, the previous tweets that seemed to hint that Fable news would soon be dropping soon were wiped out.

https://twitter.com/XboxPublishing/status/1449902181751140352

As a whole, fans were extremely confused by this entire situation with Xbox. After all, if the company didn’t have any major announcements to share today, then why did it say otherwise? Better yet, if this supposed news that was seemingly going to be shared didn’t involve Fable, why would Xbox even bother to mention the franchise? No further tweets have since come about from Xbox to clarify this matter, but it definitely seems like there was some confusion happening behind the scenes with those who work for the company. If any new statements do come about from Xbox to better explain what happened here, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

