Xbox Is Shutting Down Popular Forza Game Soon

Xbox has revealed that it will soon be shutting down a popular entry in the Forza racing franchise. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Forza Street, which is the mobile take on the series that first launched back in 2020. While developer Turn 10 Studios has continued to support Forza Street with routine updates since arriving, the developers announced this week that the game would now be closing down at an undetermined date later this spring.

Detailed in a new blog from the development team, it was explained that Forza Street is being shut down so that the studio can allocate resources to work on other projects instead. “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close Forza Street as the team shifts its focus to new and exciting Forza experiences,” the team explained. “We understand this is tough news for our players, however, we wanted to take this time to share our gratitude and thanks to all who joined us on our first journey into mobile. […] The game will continue to run through this spring when access will be ultimately discontinued and the product will no longer be available to play.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this news might be disappointing to some Forza Street fans, Turn 10 said that it will be offering up a number of new free items in the final months of its availability. Some of these goodies include a new car, new Spotlights, and reduced wait times for car shows. In addition, Forza Street will no longer be allowing in-app purchases to take place. Any purchases that have also been made over the past month will now be refunded in due time. Conversely, for those that still have in-game currency tied to their Forza Street account, all items in the shop will now be heavily discounted.

“We would like to thank all the players who have given their time, feedback, and dedication to Forza Street,” Turn 10 went on to say of the game’s ending. “Forza Street brought in a whole new set of players to Forza and we’ve learned a ton from you. While saying goodbye to Forza Street may be difficult, know that its DNA will live on in the next wave of products we create to excite, delight, and satisfy the automotive gaming passions of players across the world, where and how they like to play.”

How do you feel about Forza Street ending its run in the coming months? Did you see this coming? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.