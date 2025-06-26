Original Xbox Game From 2004 Now Free in New Promotion

An exclusive game to the first ever Xbox console is now available for free in a new promotion. Unfortunately, for those on Xbox, this new free download is not accessible via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, but rather PC. More than this, it comes the way of Prime Gaming, which means all of those interested in nabbing the 2004 release for free will need an Amazon Prime subscription. Those that meet these requirements can both download and keep the OG Xbox game for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new free game in question is Thief: Deadly Shadows from Ion Storm and Eidos Interactive. Released on May 15, 2004, Thief: Deadly Shadows is the third game in the Thief series following 1998’s Thief: The Dark Project and 2000’s Thief II: The Metal Age. The Unreal Engine 2 game, when it was released, was only available on PC and the original Xbox, making it a console exclusive for the latter. And this never changed because it never came to any other console platform.

Thief: Deadly Shadows was notably the final game in the series before its 2014 reboot, which itself is being followed up by 2025 VR spin-off, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow. Upon release, Thief: Deadly Shadows earned an 85 on Metacritic, a very solid return, but two points off the second game and seven points off the first game, a pioneering game of the 1990s.

“You are Garrett, the master thief. Rarely seen and never caught, Garrett is the best that ever was,” reads an official description of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Able to sneak past any guard, pick any lock, and break into the most ingeniously secured residences. Garrett steals from the wealthy and gives to himself, making his living in the dark and foreboding City. Here crime and corruption are commonplace, wealthy nobles prey on the poor and each other, and magic and machinery coexist uneasily. World weary and cynical, Garrett wants nothing more than to be left alone to ply his trade. But things never work out that way.”

Play video

It is important to note that Thief: Deadly Shadows is being made free on Prime Gaming sometime on June 26, 2025. To this end, the deal may not be live by the time you are reading this, but will be shortly if this is the case. Meanwhile, an Amazon Prime subscription is indeed a requirement to access this free game download, however, it is not required to retain the free download, which is an important distinction as it makes the offer different and superior to similar offers from PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online.

For more coverage on all things Xbox — including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox deals — click here.