PS5 Exclusive Comes to Xbox Series X, But With a Major Downgrade

A PS5 exclusive recently came to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but unfortunately for Xbox fans it is alongside a major downgrade. While Xbox games continue to steadily come to PS5 — in fact right now the most pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Store is an Xbox game — the reverse is less common. And typically when it does happen, it is not first-party PS5 exclusives from Sony itself, but third-party exclusives. For example, when Square Enix released Final Fantasy 16 in 2023 it was a PS5 exclusive, but this is not because Sony owns Final Fantasy or even the publishing right for the game, but because it paid for this exclusivity. Two years later, the RPG has finally come to Xbox consoles, but it has some problems.

According to a new report, the Xbox version of Final Fantasy 16 runs substantially worse compared to the PS5 version of the Square Enix RPG. For example, the Xbox version has a lower resolution. Where the PS5 version often runs at 1440p in resolution mode, the Xbox version runs at 1224p.

It is more than just resolution, every aspect about the Xbox version is said to look worse, which is odd because typically mutli-platform games run exactly the same on the pair of consoles. In fact, sometimes they even look a tiny bit better on Xbox Series X, in particular.

It is not just in resolution mode where the Xbox port struggles though. When it is put in performance mode, the Xbox Series X version is only 720p, while the PS5 version in the same mode is 1080p. Now, the Xbox version does have a steadier 60 FPS, where the PS5 has a more variable frame rate in this mode, but the difference doesn’t quite make up for this major resolution drop.

As for the report, it comes the way of tech experts Digital Foundry, who put the new Xbox version to test and compared it to the PS5 version in an extensive comparison. Of course, some of these shortcomings could be fixed with a future patch, but right now there is no word of this being in the pipeline.

