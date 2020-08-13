Xbox Makes 2 More Games Free to Play This Weekend

✖

Just one week after Xbox kicked off its Big Gaming Weekend event where Xbox one owners could play a ton of games for free and without needing Xbox Live Gold, the usual Free Play Days promotion is back with more free-to-play games. Xbox has made both Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5 free for everyone to play for the weekend so long as you’ve got either an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Like the other Free Play Days weekends in the past, both of these games are on sale and their more involved editions are on sale for the duration of the Free Play Days offering.

Both of the games are playable from now until August 16th if you’ve got one of the appropriate subscriptions to partake. Once you hop onto your Xbox One console, head to the members’ area for Gold subscribers and you’ll see both of the games there for you to download.

Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5 are two games you’ve likely either heard of on their own or can get an idea of just from their names, but just in case, Microsoft shared an overview of each one. You can find that below along with the discounted prices of the games and their upgraded editions.

Injustice 2

“Take charge of DC’s most powerful Super Heroes and Super-Villains as they wage battle in Injustice 2, the hit sequel to NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice: Gods Among Us,” Microsoft said. “As Batman and his allies band together to rebuild society and fight against Superman and his regime, a new force emerges that threatens existence itself. NetherRealm Studios’ unique blend of incredible fighting and deep, immersive storytelling, allows you to take control of one of the biggest DC rosters ever in a fighting game. With each fight, earn gear that gives you the power to customize how every character looks and how they play.”

Standard Edition: $9.99

Ultimate Pack: $7.99

NASCAR Heat 5

“NASCAR Heat 5 and Xbox have teamed up for Free Play Days this weekend and on JJ Yeley’s #27 car in Sunday’s NASCAR race at the Daytona Road Course,” Microsoft said. “Take part in the celebration and get behind the wheel in the official video game of the world’s most popular racing series. And if you like the game, then check out the savings in the Microsoft Store! Play free all weekend long and tune in on Sunday!”

Standard Edition: $39.99

Gold Edition: $55.99

The two Xbox One games are playable from now until Sunday for free for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.