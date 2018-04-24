Xbox Free Games With Gold for May Revealed

Next month’s Games With Gold line-up for Xbox fans has been revealed a little early and just like with previous months, comes with four titles, two for Xbox One, two for Xbox 360 with the 360 being a part of the backwards compatibility program.

On that is sure to make gamers excited is Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Despite all of the controversy surrounding Hideo Kojima’s departure, the latest adventure of Solid Snake was a huge hit with fans for its stunning narrative, phenomenal graphics, and immersive open world. There are a few other favourites as well, including my personal one: Vanquish.

Please note that an Xbox Live membership is required to participate in the monthly game freebies.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, May 16 – June 15.

“Nine years after the events of MGSV: Ground Zeroes and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakens from a nine year coma. The year is 1984. The Cold War serves as the backdrop as nuclear weapons continue to shape a global crisis. Driven by revenge, Snake establishes a new private army and returns to the battlefield in pursuit of the shadow group, XOF.



The Metal Gear Solid team continues to ambitiously explore mature themes such as the psychology of warfare and the atrocities that result from those that engage in its vicious cycle. One of the most anticipated games of the year with its open-world design, photorealistic visual fidelity and feature-rich game design, MGSV: The Phantom Pain will leave its mark as one of the hallmarks in the gaming industry for its cinematic storytelling, heavy themes, and immersive tactical gameplay.”

Super Mega Baseball 2, May 1 – 31

“Accessible mechanics. Deep skill curve. Visceral pacing. Light-hearted vibe. Serious simulation.



Rookie or baseball purist, SMB2 packs a mode for everyone. Compete in ranked matchmaking (1v1), dominate friends in arranged matches (1v1, 2v1, 2v2), or take on the AI (solo, local co-op, online co-op) – all kept fair by Ego, the genre’s most flexible difficulty system.”

Gorgeous stadiums using PBR rendering technology

New, more realistically scaled character models

Overhauled user interface

Dedicated servers

Competitive online matchmaking (1v1)

Cooperative online season play (2vCPU)

Friendly online exhibition play (1v1, 2v1, 2v2, 2vCPU)

Edit player names, appearance, gear, animations and skills

Customize team names, logos, and uniforms

Create leagues and configure divisions and conferences

Choose game length, season length, and playoff bracket siz

Critically-acclaimed ‘Ego’ system with 100 difficulty levels

Realistic baseball simulation and accurate physics

Tight controls and fast-paced gameplay

Deep, multi-season stat tracking

Solo, co-op or versus play – online or off

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage, May 1 – 15

“Join Axel, Blaze, and company as they battle the evil Mr. X across all three Streets of Rage games.Originally released for the Sega Genesis, the classic brawler series has now been updated for release on Xbox LIVE Arcade! Earn all new achievements, take on challenging new game trials, compete with others players across Xbox LIVE Leaderboards, and clean up the streets with a friend in two player local and online co-op!”

Vanquish, May 16-31

“Gear up in the Augmented Reaction Suit as government operative Sam Gideon and become the ultimate weapon. Combine unrivalled firepower with superhuman speed and agility to take down a huge variety of deadly robots.”

Fast, fluid and frenetic combat – PlatinumGames bring their signature action mechanics to the shooter genre: boosting, evading, Augmented Reaction mode, and more

Kinetic melee moves – unique offensive and defensive moves that vary with your loadout

Deadly firepower – command a vast arsenal of high-tech weapons, including all DLC weapons

Legions of enemies – a huge variety of enemies to take down, from robot grunts to epic giant boss battles, all with smart AI

Spectacular environments – fight your way through SC-01 Providence space colony, high-tech sci-fi battleground of the future

Challenge and competition – race to the top of the online leaderboards with a rewarding scoring system and multiple difficulty modes that ensure challenging replayability

Full Steam Support – Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud Save, Trading Cards, and Big Picture Mode

Unlocked resolutions – play at 4K and beyond

Unlocked framerates – push it as far as your rig will take you; PC gaming at its most liberating

Enhanced PC graphical options – anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, SSAO lighting, scalable texture and shadow quality, post-processing effects and more

Full EFIGS + Japanese support – voice overs, subtitles, and game menus in any language combination

