Free Xbox Games With Gold for October Announced

Xbox announced on Thursday its plans for October’s selection of free games being given out to those who subscribe to Xbox Live. Four different games were revealed this week, and like other months’ free game offerings, they encompass a variety of genres and interests. Tembo the Badass Elephant, Friday the 13th: The Game, Disney Bolt, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge will be available for free at different times throughout the course of October.

The announcement for the next month of games came with the trailer above and the post on the Xbox Wire which previewed the release of the these games. Also in line with the usual trend of free Xbox Live Gold games, two of these are made for the Xbox One while the other two are playable via backwards compatibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In October on Xbox One, stomp your enemies and save the city in Tembo the Badass Elephant and then get in the spirit of Halloween by playing Friday the 13th: The Game,” the Xbox Wire post said. “On Xbox 360, and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility, play the game based on the animated movie with Disney Bolt, then sharpen your blade and take on your enemies in Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.”

The list below shared by Xbox shows when each of the games will be downloadable. Most of them are available throughout different times during the month while Tembo the Badass Elephant will be available throughout all of October.

Xbox Games with Gold for October

Tembo the Badass Elephant : Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One

: Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One Friday the 13th: The Game : Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One

: Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One Disney Bolt : Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

: Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge: Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

If you’re looking to make the most of the Halloween season, you’ll probably want to check out Friday the 13th: The Game at least once. You can expect to see at least some bump in the player numbers since it’ll be free, so prepare to find a lot of new counselors trying to avoid Jason.

“Celebrate the spooky month of October with the horror title, Friday the 13th: The Game,” the Xbox Wire said. “Stalk, ambush and strike fear in the hearts of many as you take control of the legendary Jason Voorhees. Or try to survive the night as the Camp Crystal Lake counselors by either hiding as best you can or bringing the fight directly to Jason. Be wary, the woods are his and you never know when or where Jason will strike!”

Xbox’s Games with Gold for October will start releasing on October 1st.