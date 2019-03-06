Xbox Game Pass Adds Three New Titles, Including ‘Just Cause 4’

The team over at Xbox Game Studios had an incredible month in February for titles available on the Xbox Game Pass and now the company has added even more for March with a promise of a few surprises on the 7th.

The biggest title just added is Just Cause 4, a game that really encourages player freedom and honestly – pure mayhem. The latest Just Cause is joined by Fallout 4 once more in addition to LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes.

Xbox teased a “big” surprise for Xbox Game Pass members set for March 7th, so it’s possible that even bigger titles will be announced then. Not quite sold on subscribing for a membership? Here’s what you need to know:

How the Xbox Game Pass works is that it allows players to enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

