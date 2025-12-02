Xbox Game Pass Announces Replacement for Its Biggest Fighting Game

One of the reasons Xbox Game Pass works as well as it does is that Microsoft has something for everybody. The service consistently delivers high-quality games from across every genre, providing players with more than enough options to dive into and keep each gaming session feeling fresh. However, Xbox Game Pass also trends in gaming churn, meaning that Microsoft constantly adds and removes new games from the service. Sometimes, that means certain genre holes appear, but Microsoft has improved at keeping each genre well-stocked with content. That continues with a big change to Game Pass’s fighting game catalog this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Microsoft recently announced everything that’s coming to Game Pass in December. Included in that list is Mortal Kombat 1. NetherRealm Studios’ latest fighter is set to launch on December 10th, which is great news for fighting fans because Mortal Kombat 11 is leaving the service on December 15th. One fan-favorite fighter is out, and another steps in to take its place.

Granted, some MK fans might feel like Mortal Kombat 1 is a step back because of how heavily publisher Warner Bros. Games went on microtransactions, but both games sold well and bring engaging campaigns to the table. If you stay away from the more predatory aspects of Mortal Kombat 1, there’s a solid fighter in there. Additions like Kameo Fighters give you a larger fighting toolset, and cross-play and cross-progression mean you can play almost wherever you want. Just don’t bother with Invasions mode.

Regardless, MK fans and Game Pass subscribers won’t have to worry about losing out on their brand of fighter. Microsoft is smart to make the switch, giving story fans the chance to dive into a new Mortal Kombat, while more hardcore fans won’t have to learn a completely new fighting game if they want to stay on the service. Of course, several more games are coming to Game Pass alongside Game Pass.

Which Games Are Coming to Game Pass in December 2025?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

As mentioned, Game Pass is getting a ton of games this month. You’ll need Game Pass Premium to play them all, but it’s a solid selection regardless of your subscription level. Here is every game currently announced for Game Pass in December 2025:

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – December 2nd

Monster Train 2 – December 3rd

Spray Paint Simulator – December 3rd

Stellaris – December 3rd (Essential)

World War Z: Aftermath – December 3rd (Essential)

Medieval Dynasty – December 3rd (Essential)

33 Immortals (Game Preview) – December 4th

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – December 4th

Routine – December 4th

A Game About Digging A Hole – December 9th

Death Howl – December 9th

Dome Keper – December 9th

Mortal Kombat 1 – December 10th

Bratz: Rhythm & Style – December 11th

Unfortunately, Mortal Kombat 11 isn’t the only game leaving Game Pass this month. It’s not quite as many games leaving as being added, but there are a few solid games that you’ll lose access to in December 2025. Here’s every game leaving Game Pass this month:

Mortal Kombat 11 – December 15th

Still Wakes the Deep – December 15th

Wildfrost – December 15th

Carrion – December 15th

Hell Let Loose – December 15th

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!