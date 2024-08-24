Newest Xbox Game Pass Game Is an Instant Hit With Subscribers

The latest Xbox Game Pass game is proving to be an instant hit with subscribers, or at least subscribers over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page. How many subscribers are tuning into the new Game Pass release, we don’t know, but those who are booting up the latest addition to the PC and Xbox Series X|S versions of the subscription service seem to be enjoying it.

For those that missed it, on August 22 Microsoft updated Xbox Game Pass with Atlas Fallen, or Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand as it’s been renamed in a recent rebranding of the 2023 game from developer Deck13 and publisher Focus Entertainment. Its Metacritic scores that range from 64 to 71, depending on the platform, would suggest it would at least have the potential to underwhelm subscribers, yet a new post on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page — titled ‘Atlas Fallen is amazing’ — proves otherwise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, not all the comments echo the sentiment but the number of votes up, and many of the other comments, suggest there is something to the claim. “It normally takes a good 45 mins or so for me to get into/click with a game. Atlas Fallen was almost instant,” reads one of these comments.

About the Game

“In solo or co-op, experience Reign of Sand, the ultimate version of Atlas Fallen,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Ride the sands of a timeless land and defeat legendary monsters in spectacular Action-RPG combat using devastating powers. Master the sand to manifest devastating weapons and harvest the essence of your enemies to customize your own play style. Open a new era for humanity in a narrative campaign playable solo or in cooperation with a friend. Break your chains. Unleash the storm!”

How long Atlas Fallen is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don’t know. However, as long as it is available via the Xbox subscription service, it can be purchased by subscribers with a special 20 percent discount.

