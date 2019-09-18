Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 New Games

Regardless of what you think about digital game subscription services and their catalog, one nice thing about them that we should all be able to agree on is that new games appearing every so often is rather nice. (Leaving every so often is less nice, but such is life.) Today it was revealed that Xbox Game Pass would add five new games over the next week, there’s some real gems in there.

Specifically, Xbox has revealed that Jump Force, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Bad North, DiRT Rally 2.0, and LEGO Worlds are all coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The first two are set to be added tomorrow, September 19th, while the latter three will be added the following week on September 26th. All of this are noted as being Xbox One X Enhanced, barring LEGO Worlds.

some of these are coming this week and some of them are coming after that but they are all on their way to you details: https://t.co/3omC1oaOpX pic.twitter.com/QOesOL6ZkA — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 18, 2019

Here’s how Xbox Wire describes Jump Force:

“Some of the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of humankind. Create your avatar to fight alongside powerful Manga heroes in an original story mode, or head to the online lobby to challenge other players and discover tons of additional modes and activities.”

Here’s how Xbox Wire describes Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night:

“An exploration-focused, side-scroller action RPG packing all the best features you’ve come to know and love from the metroidvania genre into a single, content-packed game. Play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist’s curse which slowly crystallizes her body. In order to save herself, and indeed, all of humanity, she must battle her way through a demon-infested castle summoned by Gebel, her old friend whose body and mind has become more crystal than flesh.”

Xbox Game Pass is available for $9.99 a month. In addition to the pass additions, there will also be a new set of Xbox Game Pass Quests that players can complete in order to earn Microsoft Rewards points. You can read up more about those on the Xbox website right here.