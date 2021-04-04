Xbox Boss Says Cloud Gaming Coming to iOS Soon

✖

It seems like Xbox Cloud Gaming could be coming to iOS very, very soon, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer. Xbox previously announced that cloud gaming, previously referred to as Project xCloud, would come to iOS and PC in Spring 2021 as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The service has notably already been available on Android, and it seems like the expansion will be happening sooner rather than later.

As for Spencer hinting that it could be coming soon, he recently responded to a simple question of "iOS soon?" to a tweet about Xbox Cloud Gaming with an even simpler answer: "Yes." You can check out his response below:

Yes — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 2, 2021

"In Spring 2021, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser, and iOS devices through mobile web browser," said Jerret West, CVP, Microsoft Gaming, as part of the announcement late last year. "By adding over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a seamless experience for all types of players; whether it’s playing Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends using touch controls on an iPhone, or jumping into a Destiny 2: Beyond Light strike on a Surface Pro when you have a break between meetings."

As noted above, there is no set release date at this moment for Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS beyond this spring. Typically, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to iOS soon? Have you been using it otherwise? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!