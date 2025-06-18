One of the Best New Xbox Game Pass Games Is Completely Unplayble for Many

Xbox Game Pass recently got its latest influx of new games on June 17th. Though there were plenty of great games on this list this time around, many fans were excited to see Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. This 2020 entry in the series got solid reviews at launch, making it an exciting addition to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Unfortunately, many gamers are struggling to actually play the game.

When trying to launch Crash Bandicoot 4 via Xbox Game Pass, many gamers are running into an error. The game fails to connect to the required Battle.net servers, throwing up the Error Code: BLZ51900002. This error seems to primarily be impacting gamers trying to launch Crash Bandicoot 4 on PC. Unfortunately, the game can’t be played offline. So, the server connection issue renders Crash Bandicoot 4 completely unplayable, forcing gamers into an endless loop of trying to launch.

The good news is, Blizzard is aware of the issue. This connection error with Crash Bandicoot 4 is listed as a “common problem” on the support site for Battle.net. No specific, foolproof fix has been revealed so far, but there are a few troubleshooting steps that gamers can try until something more permanent arrives.

How to Fix Battle.net Not Connecting for Crash Bandicoot 4 on Xbox Game Pass

Until an actual fix is available, the Battle.net support website suggests a few workarounds to potentially let you play Crash Bandicoot 4 on PC. Currently, I’m not seeing any reports that gamers have successfully used these troubleshooting tips from Battle.net support to launch the game. So, these troubleshooting tips might not fix the issue, but it’s worth a try if you’re hoping to play the game on Xbox Game Pass. Here is what Blizzard recommends:

Try closing all other applications via the Task Manager to help reduce potential software conflicts

Make sure your security software allows Blizzard applications

Reset network devices

Release and renew your IP and flush your DNS

Run a security scan to check for viruses or malware, including Scorpion Saver, which Blizzard notes could be the cause of the Crash Bandicoot 4 BattleNet issue

If you’ve tried these steps and still can’t launch Crash Bandicoot 4, it’s likely that you’ll have to wait for a Battle.net fix before you can play the game. Given that Blizzard is aware of the concern, hopefully we will see a fix that makes Crash Bandicoot 4 playable on PC via Xbox Game Pass soon.

Another thing to keep in mind is that, even if Crash Bandicoot 4 gets up and running for PC, it will be missing a key feature. There is no achievement support on PC for Crash Bandicoot 4, meaning players won’t be able to rack up those virtual trophies. The lack of support for achievements is likely related to using the Battle.net client, as many other Battle.net ports on Xbox Game Pass also lack achievement support. Whether this will ever change is unclear, and it’s a moot point while the game is more or less impossible to launch on PC.

