✖

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming subscription service, has announced a rather stellar promotion in partnership with Xbox. As part of the celebration of the recent Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021, it was announced that Crunchyroll Premium subscribers can now receive three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. There are a few caveats to the promotion, as there always are with these things, but it is still a significant offer considering the wide array of titles available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

In addition to the aforementioned Crunchyroll Premium subscription that is required, interested folks will need to claim and redeem a code for the three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. There is only one code per person, and the offer must be claimed by October 31st. Additionally, it must be redeemed by November 30th. Last, but certainly not least, the Crunchyroll Premium promotional code is only valid for new Xbox Game Pass members. If you are already availing yourself of an Xbox Game Pass subscription, this is not the promotion for you.

Whether you’re thinking about going Premium, or already are, score three free months of @XBOXGamePassforPC! 🎮 LEARN MORE: https://t.co/QPNfVfkRTF pic.twitter.com/5BGYXLAqGr — Crunchyroll @ #VCRX! 🔥 (@Crunchyroll) August 5, 2021

If you are not familiar, there are three different tiers of Crunchyroll Premium: Fan for $7.99 per month, Mega Fan for $9.99 per month, and Ultimate Fan for $14.99. Each subsequent tier offers more perks than the last. There is also a free version of the service. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Crunchyroll right here. Xbox Game Pass also comes in several flavors, but Xbox Game Pass for PC is, as the name implies, specifically for PCs and runs $9.99 per month when not taking advantage of any particular promotional offers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think about the new Xbox Game Pass for PC promotion with Crunchyroll Premium? Were you already a subscriber to one or both services? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!