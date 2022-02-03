Xbox Game Pass New Games Are an Xbox 360 Game and a New Release

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and consoles have two new games that they can now enjoy. One of these games is an Xbox 360 game, and the other is a brand new release that just dropped today. The former is Contrast from Compulsion Games, which was released back in 2013 via PS4, Xbox 360, and PC, years before Compulsion Games became more widely known via We Happy Few and years before Xbox acquired the studio. When it was released, it did so to very middling reviews.

The other new game is Dreamscaper, which has been available on PC and Nintendo Switch since 2021, but has just come to Xbox consoles. Developed by Afterburner Studios, it was received well upon release, unlike Contrast, garnering Metacritic scores of 80 and 82, depending on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Dreamscaper: “Dreamscaper is an endlessly replayable Action Roguelike with a waking/dreaming gameplay cycle. By night, delve deep into your subconscious, facing nightmares in an ever-changing world filled with unique items, abilities, and challenges. By day, explore the city of Redhaven, build relationships and unlock permanent upgrades in order to take on the next dream stronger than ever.”

Contrast: “Experience and explore a surreal 1920s dreamscape a vaudevillian, film noir-inspired almost-reality. In a world full of performance, intrigue and deception, you play as Dawn, the imaginary friend of a little girl, Didi. Every kid’s imaginary friend is special, and you have powers that no one else does – you can walk up to a lit wall, and become your shadow. You can shift in and out of your shadow, at any lit surface, to help Didi explore the mysteries surrounding her family.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.