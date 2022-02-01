Xbox Game Pass Reveals Addition of Massive 2022 Release on Day One

Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it will be adding another massive video game from 2022 on the first day of its release. This is something that Microsoft has been doing a whole lot more of with Game Pass over the past year and has brought titles like Back 4 Blood, Outriders, Twelve Minutes, and many others to the platform right away. Fortunately, this is a trend that will now be continuing throughout 2022 as seen by the upcoming addition of a major spring release.

Microsoft confirmed this week that MLB The Show 22, which is the latest installment in the long-running baseball sim series, will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its release. This means that both those on Xbox One and Xbox Series X will be able to download the game right away if they are subscribed to Game Pass when the title releases on April 5. Developer Sony San Diego, which is a studio owned by PlayStation, formally revealed MLB The Show 22 this week along with its cover athlete Shohei Ohtani.

As a whole, it’s not that shocking to see MLB The Show 22 come to Xbox Game Pass at launch because, well, Microsoft did the same thing last year with MLB The Show 21. In the franchise’s first year of availability on Xbox platforms, Microsoft made the title one that those on Game Pass could easily gain access to. The result of this move led to MLB The Show 21 being one of the most popular games on the service for quite some time, meaning that The Show 22 should also be a big hit.

What’s perhaps most interesting about this move is that it seems like the MLB The Show series as a whole could just perpetually come to Xbox Game Pass. This means that becoming a Game Pass subscriber could be the most accessible way to play this series on a year-by-year basis. And considering that most sports games don’t have drastic leaps from one entry to another, it surely saves you some money by not having to buy a new installment each season.

How do you feel about seeing MLB The Show 22 confirmed to release on Xbox Game Pass this year? Let me know your reaction to this news either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.