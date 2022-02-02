Halo Infinite Devs Delay News on Roadmap and Missing Features

Halo Infinite players who’ve been keeping up with expected communications likely were expected news from 343 Industries on a seasonal roadmap and missing features in January, but the month came and went without any such announcements. Halo boss Joseph Staten, the head of creative for Halo Infinite, said this week that 343 Industries has not forgotten about the planned updates but was not able to provide them in January. Staten said more time is needed to finalize plans and the update will be made available to players as soon as possible.

The updates in question were meant to tackle three different areas of Halo Infinite: The game’s seasonal roadmap, co-op in the campaign mode, and the Forge mode that’s been a staple in past Halo games. The latter two features are not yet available in Halo Infinite and have had their release timeframes pushed back more than once ahead of the game’s release. Halo Infinite’s seasonal roadmap is meant to provide details on what’s coming throughout the game’s periodic seasons, but players will have to wait a bit longer for news on all of that.

Hey folks. In November, I said we'd have a #HaloInfinite update on our Seasonal roadmap, Co-Op, and Forge in January. We need more time to finalize our plans so what we share is something you can rely on. This work is my top priority, and we'll have an update as soon as we can. — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) February 1, 2022

Based on what’s been shared about the two big missing Halo features previously, it looks like they still won’t be made available during the first season of Halo Infinite content. That was the expectation set by 343 Industries previously, but things could always take a turn for the better once the delayed news is shared.

While we don’t know when the news on those Halo features and the seasonal roadmap will arrive beyond as soon as 343 Industries can get the updates out there, we do know that the game itself will be getting an update soon enough. The developers announced recently that they’d sent an update off to certification which should include some fixes for the game’s Big Team Battle mode that’s been having some issues in the past few months. That hotfix is expect to land on February 3rd, 343 Industries said, but that depends on how it proceeds through the certification process.