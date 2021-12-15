Xbox Game Pass Surprises Users With One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have been updated with two new games. One of these games is limited to consoles, which is to say, limited to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the other new game has been to all versions of the subscription service; Cloud, Console, and PC. Unfortunately, it’s the former that is the more notable addition. Meanwhile, if you don’t like multiplayer, then neither game is going to do much for you.

If you missed these additions, all you need to know is that both Among Us and Aliens: Fireteam Elite have been added. How long they’ve been added, we don’t know. All we know is they’ve been added and are presumably limited-time additions given that neither is from Xbox Game Studios.

For those that don’t know: Among Us debuted back in 2018 via independent developer Inner Sloth, but didn’t become popular until 2020, when it became one of the most played games of all time. Meanwhile, Aliens: Fireteam Elite debuted earlier this year via Cold Iron Studios and Focus Home Interactive to nowhere near the same popularity or acclaim.

Below, can read more about both games and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Among Us: “Play with 4-15 player online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!”

Aliens: “Fireteam Elite: “Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat. Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience.”

