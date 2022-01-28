Xbox Game Pass Getting One of its Highest-Rated Games Yet

Xbox Game Pass is getting one of its highest-rated games to date, but subscribers will not only need to wait until March to get their hands on the game, but not everyone will even qualify to play it. The game in question is not available on Xbox One, only on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. If you’re a subscriber on Xbox One, you’re simply out of luck. With as many cross-gen games that are releasing, subscribers on Xbox One haven’t missed much yet, but this is slowly but surely going to change, and on March 29 when Crusader Kings III is added, the missing out will begin. The critically-acclaimed and best-selling strategy game is coming to Xbox Series X|S (and PS5) on March 29. And when it does, it will come to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass on PC. How long it will be available though, we don’t know. Hopefully, for subscribers, it will be around for a while, as it’s a game with an infamously steep learning curve that can take weeks to grasp.

As for the game itself, it was released by Paradox Interactive back on September 1st, garnering a 91 on Metacritic at release, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year. Fast-forward, and it’s already considered one of the best strategy games of all time. Below, you can read more about the game and check out its official release trailer:

“Your legacy awaits. Choose your noble house and lead your dynasty to greatness in a Middle Ages epic that spans generations,” reads an official pitch of the game. “War is but one of many tools to establish your reign, as real strategy requires expert diplomatic skill, mastery of your realm, and true cunning. Crusader Kings III continues the popular series made by Paradox Development Studio, featuring the widely acclaimed marriage of immersive grand strategy and deep, dramatic medieval roleplaying.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.