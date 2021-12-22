Xbox Game Pass Losing One of Xbox One’s Highest-Rated Games Very Soon

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose four different games. One of these games is hardly notable, but one of them is amongst the highest-rated Xbox One games with a Metacritic score of 90. The “leaving soon” section of Xbox Game Pass doesn’t say when exactly these games will depart, but we do know it will be in the next week or so. Until then, each game is available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers to buy outright with a 20 percent discount.

As for the games, is PES 2021, which is the aforementioned game that is “hardly notable.” The other three games are Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, remakes of the first two Yakuza games, and Yakuza 0, a prequel to the Yakuza series and the game with the 90 Metacritic score.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game:

Yakuza 0: “The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series regular Goro Majima. Play as Kazuma Kiryu and discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong and his mark winds up murdered. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club.”

Yakuza Kiwami: “1995, Kamurocho… Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi. 2005… Akira Nishikiyama has become a changed man. Yumi is nowhere to be found. Ten billion yen has gone missing from the Tojo Clan’s coffers, putting the organization on the brink of civil war. And Kazuma Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes.”

Yakuza Kiwami 2: “Kazuma Kiryu thought his Tojo Clan days were behind him. He and the young girl in his care, Haruka Sawamura, have built a peaceful life from the ashes of conflict. All it took was a single gunshot to shatter that peace. Yukio Terada, the Fifth Chairman of the Tojo Clan, has been assassinated. With war on the horizon, the legendary Dragon of Dojima is pulled back into the world he wanted to leave behind.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on all things Xbox — including the latest on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S — click here.