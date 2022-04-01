Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals One of Best RPGs Ever Is Being Added

It looks like Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are getting one of the best RPGs of all time. RPGs have been some of the most popular games for decades at this point. In fact, the genre is so popular that elements of it have seeped into other genres. Not many games were more pivotal in influencing the genre than Diablo 2, and it looks like the 2000 action-RPG classic is coming to the subscription service, courtesy of its recent remaster.

On September 23, 2021, Blizzard released Diablo II: Resurrected, a remaster of Diablo 2 and its Lord of Destruction expansion. Currently, the game is not available via Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but it looks like this is changing, as the game has been spotted on the Xbox Game Pass deals page. Now, this could be a mistake, but it seems unlikely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, with Xbox set to acquire Activision Blizzard, its permanent addition is inevitable, but it looks like the game is going to be added before this deal is completed.

“Diablo II: Resurrected is the definitive remastering of Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion-two hallmark entries in Blizzard Entertainment’s genre-defining action role-playing series,” reads an official blurb about the remaster. “Veteran players, as well as those who missed out when the original game was first released on PC twenty years ago, can now experience Diablo II’s timeless gameplay with modern visuals and audio that take advantage of today’s gaming hardware.”

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox nor Blizzard have commented on the situation in any capacity. That said, if this isn’t an error — and there’s no reason to think it is — then a formal announcement should be on the horizon, or at least this is what this occurrence indicates.

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service — including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here. In the most recent and related news, it looks like the subscription service is getting a new tier.