Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have two new games to check out, including a new horror game. More specifically, subscribers, no matter the platform or the tier of subscription, can now download and play The Procession to Calvary and Visage, the latter being the aforementioned horror game. How long Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy these games, we don’t know, but as of this morning, they are now available.

Visage is a first-person psychological horror game that was released back in 2020 via SaqSquare Studio to Metacritic scores ranging from 78 to 81, depending on the platform. Meanwhile, The Procession to Calvary — an adventure game — was also released last year via lone-wolf developer Joe Richardson. Over on Metacritic, the game boasts a score of 78.

Below, you can read more about both games, and check out a trailer of both games:

Visage: “Visage is a first-person psychological horror game. Explore a mysterious ever-changing house in a slow-paced, atmospheric world that combines both uncannily comforting and horrifyingly realistic environments, and enjoy a genuinely terrifying experience.”

The Procession to Calvary: “Pilfer from pirates, conspire with cardinals and perform miracles with an incompetent magician. The Procession to Calvary is a Pythonesque adventure game made from Renaissance paintings, and a spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed Four Last Things.”

Now that both games are in the Xbox Game Pass library, both are now also available to purchase, if you’re a subscriber, with a 20 percent discount. This will remain the case until said games depart the subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available — for $10 and $15 a month, respectively — via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on all of the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.