Xbox Game Pass Getting One of 2023's Biggest Annualized Releases

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look forward to getting one of the biggest annualized releases of 2023 on the first day of its launch. Any given calendar year, video game fans can come to expect new versions of games like NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, and more often than not, Call of Duty. And while Xbox Game Pass hasn't been a stranger to harboring titles like this in the past, this trend is now confirmed to be continuing in the coming year.

Announced this week by San Diego Studio, MLB The Show 23 is set to launch across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms in March 2023. When it does release, though, Xbox has already confirmed that the latest edition of The Show will be coming to Xbox Game Pass upon release. This marks the third year in a row that MLB The Show has landed on Xbox Game Pass at launch, which clearly indicates that this is something Microsoft is looking to continue in perpetuity with the series.

Despite still being a franchise that is developed and published within PlayStation Studios, Xbox has had the inside track on MLB The Show in recent years thanks to its availability on Game Pass. When MLB The Show first made the jump to Xbox platforms back in 2021, fans were shocked to see that Microsoft had scored a Game Pass deal for a PlayStation product. Now, this has largely become expected to see take place.

As for what MLB The Show 23 will have in store that's new this time around, well, we still don't really know. Gameplay footage from the title hasn't been shown off just yet. Instead, all that San Diego Studio has confirmed is that Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be donning the box art this year and that the game itself will arrive on March 28th.

How do you feel about MLB The Show 23 coming to Xbox Game Pass later this spring? Will you be looking to play the game for yourself once it does drop? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.