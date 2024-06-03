Xbox Game Pass Rumor Claims One of 2023's Most Underrated Games is Coming Soon

A new rumor has claimed that one of the most underrated games that launched in 2023 is about to hit Xbox Game Pass. By all accounts, 2023 was one of the best years for video games that we've ever seen. In fact, it could be argued that so many games released this past year that it was basically impossible to experience everything that there was to enjoy. Luckily, for those on Xbox, it sounds as though a new opportunity could come later this month that will make Square Enix's Octopath Traveler II easily accessible.

According to Xbox insider eXtas1s. Square Enix will be releasing Octopath Traveler II on Xbox Series X/S later this month. Being simply being released on Xbox consoles, the Octopath sequel is said to be launching right away on Xbox Game Pass. Previously, Square Enix announced that Octopath Traveler II would be coming to Xbox hardware, but said nothing about an addition to Game Pass. As a result, it seems that this could be a surprise announcement that Microsoft could make during its upcoming showcase.

As mentioned, Octopath Traveler II was quite well received when it released in early 2023. On Metacritic, the game boasts an impressive 86/100 aggregate score from reviewers while users have given it an average score of 8.6/10. As such, this would be a pretty major boost to Xbox Game Pass for the month of June 2024 and would surely strengthen the platform by a substantial amount.

If you'd like to learn more about Octopath Traveler II for yourself, you can find the game's official description and initial Xbox reveal trailer attached below.

"In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era. Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take. Embark on an adventure all your own.

Features

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.

The series' HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, have reached even greater heights.

The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.

Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take.

Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers' jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.

