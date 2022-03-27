Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

Update: In a post on Twitter, Xbox’s Larry Hryb has revealed that “there are no current plans to bring Resident Evil Village to Game Pass.” According to Hryb, there “was an error with how a discount for the title was displayed in the Microsoft Store and has since been corrected.

Original story follows below:

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service’s most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.

Within recent days, Capcom’s latest installment in the long-running Resident Evil series, Resident Evil Village, seemingly was teased to be coming to Xbox Game Pass. On the game’s official Xbox Store page, Village was briefly listed as a title that was available via Game Pass. Polish website XGP.pl happened to notice this on the game’s listing and took a screenshot that verified as much. While the store page for Resident Evil Village has since been changed to remove this mention of Game Pass, it seems like this could tease that the title is soon poised to land on the Xbox service.

If we do see Resident Evil Village coming to Xbox Game Pass, it could arrive within the next week or two. Typically, Game Pass adds new titles to the service at the start of every month. And with April set to officially arrive at the end of this week, Xbox could be announcing that Village will be one of the month’s additions soon enough.

That being said, until Xbox officially announces that Resident Evil Village is coming to Game Pass, take this story with a grain of salt. Even though this leak associated with Village on Xbox Game Pass seems very legitimate, this “tease” could have instead just been an error on the game’s store page. As such, don’t get too excited just yet about Resident Evil Village for sure landing on the Xbox platform until the news becomes legitimate.

Still, how would you feel about seeing Resident Evil Village come to Xbox Game Pass in the near future? Would you look to play the title for yourself in this manner, assuming that you haven’t already? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.