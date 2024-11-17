Xbox Game Pass Subscribers to Lose 8 Games Soon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are going to lose eight games on the service quite soon. For the most part, this past month on Game Pass has been one of the best ever for the platform. This is primarily thanks to the addition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is arguably the biggest game to ever launch directly onto Game Pass. And while many Game Pass members are currently playing nothing but Black Ops 6, they might want to divert their attention to some other titles in the catalog before they’re gone for good.

As of December 1st, a lineup of eight games that are currently playable on Xbox Game Pass will be exiting the platform. Of this group, all eight games are part of Game Pass for PC, while only six are available on Game Pass for Console. There aren’t any particular titles in this lineup that subscribers will be saddened to see go, but each game is quite different from one another in terms of genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s everything that is slated to depart Xbox Game Pass:

Soccer Story (Console, PC)

Rollerdrome (Console, PC)

While the Iron’s Hot (Console, PC)

Conan Exile (Console, PC)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Console, PC)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (Console, PC)

Coral Island (PC Only)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (PC Only)

Although it’s always disappointing to see games leave Xbox Game Pass, December is shaping up to be another big month for the service. This is particularly thanks to the upcoming addition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will join Game Pass upon its launch on December 6th. Xbox has yet to detail what else might be releasing in tandem with Indiana Jones in the coming month, but it seems apparent that the service will be closing out 2024 on a high note.

As a reminder, if you’re disappointed in seeing any of these Game Pass games disappearing at the start of December, you can purchase them outright now at a 20% discount to retain access in perpetuity.