Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gets Its Most Extensive Gameplay Trailer Yet

Bethesda and developer MachineGames have shared roughly 15 minutes of new gameplay footage for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ahead of its launch next month. As the new Indiana Jones game has continued to draw closer, Bethesda has been showing off more looks of the project to better give prospective players an idea of what it will be like to play. Now, arguably our best look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle yet has come about and does a great job at highlighting its various gameplay mechanics.

Shared to the Xbox YouTube channel, a new “Gameplay Deep Dive” for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has revealed more footage than ever before. The extensive trailer kicks off by showing a sequence that seems to be from the early portions of Great Circle that resembles the iconic opening of Raiders of the Lost Ark. It then proceeds to offer new insight into the story and locations that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will feature. In addition to all of this, tons of new info on the combat and archeological components of Indiana Jones are shown in high detail.

You can get a look at this new footage of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for yourself right here:

If you haven’t seen anything from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle yet, this is far and away the best trailer to watch to get you up to speed. Not only does it show how MachineGames has evolved from its work on the Wolfenstein series, it also highlights how Great Circle has tried to stay true to the Indiana Jones movies. Time will only tell if the final product lives up to the hype that fans have, but it seems safe to be excited.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to release next month on December 9th. At launch, it will be available for Xbox Series X/S and PC, in addition to being a day-one title for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Indiana Jones will then be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles at some point in Spring 2025.