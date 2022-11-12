Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon

Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.

News of the Assassin's Creed game potentially getting added to the service comes from XGP.pl, a Polish site that spotted the Xbox Game Pass badge on Assassin's Creed Valhalla within the Polish Xbox store. It could very well be that the Game Pass badge being shown on that cover was a mistake, but we've seen errors like this in the past that revealed yet-to-be-added games ahead of official announcements.

Just how big of a Ubisoft game is Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Back when Ubisoft shared its earnings report for the first half of 2021-2022, the company said that Assassin's Creed Valhalla had already become the second most profitable game in Ubisoft's history, an achievement accomplished in fewer than 12 months. When the results for the first half of 2022-2023 were shared, Ubisoft said the game had attracted over 20 million unique players which, for a single-player game, is quite a lot.

Assassin's Creed games currently available in the Xbox Game Pass subscription include Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Origins, so there's certainly precedent there for Assassin's Creed Valhalla to be added, too. that would be a relatively quick turnaround if it happened anytime soon, however, given that Assassin's Creed Odyssey just got added to the subscription service this year. It's more a matter of "when" if you consider the addition of Valhalla inevitable based on Ubisoft's Xbox Game Pass track record thus far, but we still don't know if or when the game will be added.

Regardless of Ubisoft's Xbox Game Pass plans, we do know that there are multiple new Assassin's Creed experiences in the works. Those include things like the Assassin's Creed Infinity platform which will house singleplayer and multiplayer experiences alike.