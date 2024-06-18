Xbox Game Pass Reveals Soccer, SteamWorld, and More for Second Half of June

Hard as it might be to believe, the month of June is already more than half way through. As is usually the case, Xbox has marked the occasion by announcing a new batch of games that will be joining the service in the second half of the month. Subscribers can dive right in with Still Wakes the Deep, which is available today as a day one release on the service. That game was actually part of the first batch revealed for June, but there are several other games coming soon, including one that will be dropping tomorrow! The full release schedule can be found below:

June 19th- My Time at Sandrock (Console, PC, Cloud)

June 20th- Kerplerth (PC)

June 25th- EA Sports FC 24 (Console, PC, and Cloud through EA Play)

June 26th- SteamWorld Dig (Console, Cloud)

June 26th- SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console, PC)

June 27th- Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Hopefully subscribers can find something to enjoy in this batch! My Time at Sandrock should be a great option for those that enjoyed My Time at Portia, which is also currently available on Xbox Game Pass. The SteamWorld Dig games also have a lot of passionate fans, and while this isn't the first time SteamWorld Dig 2 has been offered on the service, subscribers should be happy to see the game's return.

EA Sports FC 24 seems to be more of a mixed bag. When the game was released last year, ComicBook's official review called it "a series in need of an evolution," awarding it a score of 3 out of 5. That's not a terrible score, and Game Pass subscribers might have an easier time overlooking the game's flaws since they won't be paying the full $70 MSRP. That's kind of the beauty of Game Pass, as it allows people to try something out with a much lower cost of entry.

Today's update from Xbox should take us through the month of June. At this time, Xbox has not officially announced which games will be coming in the month of July, but we do know that Magical Delicacy will be a day one release on the service, and that's coming on July 16th.

