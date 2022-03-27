New Xbox Game Pass Freebie Saves You $30

A new Xbox Game Pass freebie will save some subscribers $30. Unfortunately, the freebie is locked behind an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the pricier tier of the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers not only get Xbox Live Gold and EA Play bundled in, but they get a wide range of “perks” that usually come in the form of limited-time deals. For example, this week it was announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now comes with a three-month trial to Marvel Unlimited, a comics subscription service that gives you instant access to over 29,000 Marvel comics.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if the subscription automatically renews if not canceled after the first three months. It’s not specified, which usually means it doesn’t, but it’s important to keep this in mind if you’re thinking about taking advantage of the offer. What’s also unclear is if this is a limited-time offer. Of course, the trial itself is limited to three months, but what’s not clear is whether there’s an expiration date on when this offer can be redeemed. That said, based on similar offers in the past, it’s safe to assume this will only be offered for a few months before it’s replaced with something different.

What we do definitively have is a fancy new trailer, which Marvel Entertainment put together to highlight and promote the offer:

Of course, we will update the story if any more information pertaining to the mysteries above surfaces.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively.